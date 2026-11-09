ETV Bharat / international

Strongest El Niño On Record Set To Unleash More Extreme Weather Into 2027: WMO

FILE - A person cools off at a cooling mist spot on a hot and sunny day at the Sensoji Buddhist temple in Tokyo's Asakusa district on Aug. 7, 2026. ( AP )

Hyderabad: An estimated 146.5 million people in India were exposed to extreme heat in an April 2026 heatwave, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The year 2026 continues the protracted streak of exceptional global temperatures, melting ice and rising sea levels, with a very strong El Niño event set to unleash even more heat and extreme weather well into 2027, the report stated.

The WMO State of the Climate Update 2026 shows that the past 12 years have individually been the warmest on record, with the past four years being the top four. The global average surface temperature for January–September 2026 was about 1.47 °Celsius above the pre-industrial average. This figure is likely to rise through the end of the year because of the warming effect of El Niño, which has been intensifying since August and is expected to be the strongest on record by December.

“We have entered a new age of climate extremes. A supersized El Niño is colliding with a planet already superheated by manmade climate change. Climate records keep falling. The human costs keep rising. And those least responsible are suffering first and worst. Leaders must get serious by cutting emissions faster, accelerating a just transition from fossil fuels and delivering the finance and protection vulnerable countries need,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

“El Niño and indeed the state of the global climate in 2026 gives new meaning to the phrase off the charts. El Niño doesn't add new heat to the planet. It releases heat from the ocean, which is the warmest ever measured. There is simply more heat available to release,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

“We are supercharging our weather and El Niño will be a risk multiplier. Heatwaves, tropical cyclones, and rainstorms are intensifying faster than our historical baselines prepared us for. Hundreds of millions of people this year have been exposed to unbearable extreme heat, whilst the catastrophic ice and rock collapse and flash floods in Nepal highlighted the compound risks facing communities in fragile, warming high-mountain terrain.”

Forecasts underpinned by sustained observations from every part of the world are more important than ever to monitor our rapidly changing climate and help navigate the increasing risks to societies and economies. The good news is that the number of countries reporting the existence of multi-hazard early warning systems (MHEWSs) has increased from 56 in 2015 to 136 in 2025, according to the report.

The WMO State of the Climate 2026 Update was released on the first day of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, as an authoritative, science-based report. It includes data – where available – up to September 2026 and therefore does not reflect the most recent impacts of El Niño.

The final State of the Global Climate 2026 report will be issued in March 2027, incorporating scientific contributions from dozens of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services, regional climate centres, United Nations partners and experts from the WMO community.

Global temperatures remain exceptionally high

The global average temperature from January to September 2026 was 1.47°C above pre-industrial levels (1850–1900). The past four years (2023–2026) are the four warmest on record. Developing El Niño conditions are expected to push temperatures higher, potentially making the final 2026 average warmer than the nine-month estimate.

Greenhouse gas concentrations hit new records

Atmospheric carbon dioxide reached 426.8 parts per million (ppm) in 2025, a 53% increase from pre-industrial levels. Methane concentrations rose 167% to 1,948 parts per billion (ppb), while nitrous oxide increased 26% to 339.1 ppb. Measurements indicate that greenhouse gas concentrations continued rising in 2026.

Earth is accumulating heat at an accelerating rate

The planet's energy imbalance reached its highest observed level in 2025 since monitoring began in 1960. Preliminary observations suggest another record in 2026, reflecting the growing accumulation of heat in the Earth's climate system.