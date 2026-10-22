Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Jolts Tibet
The earthquake struck Tibet at around 8:03 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)
Representational Image (IANS)
Published : October 22, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.0 on the Richter scale struck Tibet on Thursday, around 8:03 PM IST, at a depth of 173 kilometres, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited...
EQ of M: 7.0, On: 22/10/2026 20:03:43 IST, Lat: 32.368 N, Long: 93.853 E, Depth: 173 Km, Location: Tibet. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @tummalasrini @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia https://t.co/WsHubm1jFP— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 22, 2026