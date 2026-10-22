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Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Jolts Tibet

The earthquake struck Tibet at around 8:03 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)

TIBET EARTHQUAKE
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 22, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.0 on the Richter scale struck Tibet on Thursday, around 8:03 PM IST, at a depth of 173 kilometres, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited...

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NATIONAL CENTRE FOR SEISMOLOGY
TIBET EARTHQUAKE

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