6.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off Taiwan

Taipei: A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's northeastern coast on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, the second major tremor to hit the island within days. Taiwan's weather agency, which put the magnitude at 7.0, said the quake hit at 11:05 pm (1505 GMT) at a depth of 73 kilometres (45 miles) in the sea off Yilan county, southwest of Taipei.

The Yilan County Fire Bureau told AFP there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The quake caused buildings in the capital Taipei to sway, and local media said it was felt across Taiwan. It also temporarily disrupted electricity supply in a Yilan town, said the National Fire Agency, adding no major damage was reported.

Taiwan Railway said it suspended four trains operating in Yilan, affecting more than 270 passengers. Taipei's metro lines were running at reduced speed for around 20 minutes until no abnormalities were reported in the stations and tracks, authorities said. Premier Cho Jung-tai urged the public to "remain vigilant and be mindful of the safety of your neighbours" in a statement issued after the quake.