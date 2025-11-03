ETV Bharat / international

Magnitude 6.3 Quake Hits Northern Afghanistan

A general view shows makeshift tents built near damaged houses in the aftermath of the September earthquake at Mazar Dara village in Nurgal district, Kunar province on October 29, 2025. ( AFP )

Mazar-i-Sharif: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck northern Afghanistan early on Monday, the US Geological Survey said, just months after another deadly tremor left the country reeling as it contends with a series of humanitarian crises. The latest quake hit in the early hours of the morning at a depth of 28 kilometers (17 miles) with the epicentre near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage in the hours after the quake. Poor communication networks and infrastructure have in the past hampered disaster response in the mountainous country, preventing authorities from reaching far-flung villages to assess the extent of damage for hours or even days.

The quake sent residents of Mazar-i-Sharif, one of Afghanistan's largest northern cities, running into the streets due to fears their homes would collapse, an AFP correspondent observed, and shaking was felt around 420 kilometres (260 miles) south by correspondents in the capital Kabul.

It is the latest natural disaster for the Taliban government, which has faced three major deadly earthquakes since taking over the country in 2021 even as the foreign aid that formed the backbone of the country’s economy dramatically dropped.