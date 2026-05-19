ETV Bharat / international

Strong Congressional Backing For India-US Ties Despite Differences Among Governments: Lawmakers

Washington: India-US relationship enjoys bipartisan support in the US Congress despite disagreements between the governments of the two countries over trade and tariffs, US lawmakers said here, and urged New Delhi to play a greater role in addressing global issues.

Participating in the Capitol Hill Summit 2026 on Monday, Democratic Congressmen Ro Khanna and Ami Bera said India should play a larger role in addressing global issues such as the long-drawn Ukraine conflict.

Senator Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana, said India was among America’s most important geopolitical partners and the two countries shared strategic interests beyond trade and diplomacy.

"We didn't need this kind of friction with one of the most important relations we have, and that's between the United States and India," said Daines, referring to the hiccups in ties over the issue of tariffs.

Daines recalled his visit to India in January when he heard directly from the Indian leadership about the unease over the issue of tariffs, which were addressed in a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in February.

The Summit was organised by the US-India Friendship Council, co-founded by Swadesh Chatterjee, who played a key role in garnering support among the US lawmakers for the India-US Civil Nuclear deal.

Bera, a Congressman from California, admitted that disagreements over tariffs and trade had created friction between India and the US, but said that the US Congress continued to strongly support closer ties with India.