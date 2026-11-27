ETV Bharat / international

Strobe Talbott, Key US Negotiator With India After Pokhran, Dies At 80

Washington: Strobe Talbott, the former US deputy secretary of state who led Washington’s dialogue with India after the 1998 nuclear tests and helped prepare the ground for closer bilateral ties, died at his home in East Hampton, New York. He was 80. His son Devin confirmed his death after a long illness, The Washington Post reported.

Talbott later served for 15 years as president of the Brookings Institution. For India, his diplomatic legacy is closely associated with Jaswant Singh and the sustained negotiations that followed the Pokhran nuclear tests.

Between June 1998 and September 2000, the two men met 14 times in seven countries on three continents, according to Brookings Institution Press, which published Talbott’s account, “Engaging India: Diplomacy, Democracy, and the Bomb,” in 2004.

Their dialogue addressed not only nuclear security and nonproliferation but also economic and strategic cooperation beyond the immediate dispute that finally laid the groundwork for President Bill Clinton’s visit to India in March 2000. Clinton addressed Parliament during that visit, the first by a US president since Jimmy Carter’s trip in January 1978.

Singh later described the talks as an important foundation for the relationship that followed. At a November 2006 event in Washington, he linked the dialogue and Clinton’s visit to the 2004 Next Steps in Strategic Partnership, which he said underpinned the July 2005 nuclear initiative announced by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and President George W. Bush.

Recalling how the United States had helped India build connections with the wider world, Singh told Talbott: “You led us across the bridge.” Talbott’s role in improving relations did not make him an unqualified supporter of the subsequent civil nuclear agreement.

“I have some profound and persistent concerns about the deal,” he told the Council on Foreign Relations in March 2006. He argued that the arrangement would weaken the international nonproliferation system by granting India exceptional treatment that other countries might also seek.