ETV Bharat / international

Strike At Iranian Bandar Anzali Rocks Indo-Russian Dream Of USD 100 Billion Trade By 2030: Experts

FILE- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 23rd India-Russia annual summit at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Dec 05, 2025. ( ANI )

Moscow: The US-Israeli missile attack on Iran's Bandar Anzali, a key transit hub on the INSTC linking Mumbai with St Petersburg, is a major blow to the Indo-Russian ambition of boosting bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030 via the crucial corridor, experts said Saturday.

The 7,200-kilometre-long multi-modal International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) links Mumbai to St Petersburg via Iran, bypassing the Suez Canal, to boost trade between Asia and Europe. The Israeli-American joint strike destroyed the Customs House and some other structures in Bandar Anzali on the Caspian Sea coast on March 18, local media reports said.

“This route bypassing the Suez Canal was considered safe, but now, due to higher risks caused by the Israeli-American strikes, the rates of insurance and freight will shoot up, which will hurt Russia and other CIS countries interested in using it,” Professor Renat Karamurzov of the Institute of Asia, Africa Studies at Moscow State University said.

He was speaking at the weekly 'International Panorama' programme of Rossiya 24. “This corridor is extremely important for our bilateral relations with India as it significantly cuts transit time from 25-30 days to seven days from Moscow to Mumbai,” Russian political analyst Sergei Strokan said while speaking in the 'Time Will Show' programme of Channel 1 TV, as he detailed the consequences of the strike on Bandal Anzali.

The experts' comments come on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and condemned the attacks on critical infrastructure in the Gulf region, stressing the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring shipping lanes remain open and secure.

“The role of INSTC in boosting India's trade and economic interaction with not only Russia but also landlocked countries of Central Asia is also likely to be the focus of discussion at a bilateral brainstorming session of experts on Monday in Moscow,” Ivan Timofeev of the Russia International Affairs Council (RIAC) said during a radio discussion.

The conference 'Russia and India: Towards a New Agenda for Bilateral Relations', to be organised by the Indian Embassy here and the RIAC, will discuss culture, trade, mobility and connectivity. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Saveliyev, over 7.5 million tonnes of cargo were transported through the trans-Caspian route by the end of 2025.

“Another priority project for our country is the development of the North-South International Transport Corridor,” DPM Vitali Saveliyev declared on Friday while speaking at the annual board meeting of the Transport Ministry.