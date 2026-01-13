ETV Bharat / international

Strengthening Critical Mineral Supply Chains Vital To Enhance India's Manufacturing Capability Resilience: Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw arrives to participate in the Critical Minerals Ministerial Meeting, in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. ( ANI )

Washington: India highlighted its firm commitment to strengthening and securing critical mineral supply chains as it participated in a key ministerial meeting hosted by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in the Finance Ministerial on Securing Critical Minerals Supply Chains convened by Bessent on Monday. The ministerial at the United States Treasury was to discuss solutions to secure and diversify supply chains for critical minerals, especially rare earth elements.

“Participated in the Critical Minerals Ministerial Meeting hosted by Treasury Secretary @SecScottBessent. Strengthening critical mineral supply chains is vital to enhancing the resilience of India’s manufacturing capabilities and rapidly growing electronics sector,” Vaishnaw said in a post on X.

Vaishnaw arrived in Washington DC on Sunday to participate in the meeting, saying that “secure critical mineral supply chains are vital" for India’s goal of Viksit Bharat.

The Indian Embassy in Washington DC said Vaishnaw highlighted “India’s firm commitment to strengthening and securing critical mineral supply chains — essential for economic prosperity, resilient manufacturing, and realizing Viksit Bharat.”

Bessent said that at the meeting, he was pleased to hear a “strong, shared desire to quickly address key vulnerabilities in critical minerals supply chains. I am optimistic that nations will pursue prudent derisking over decoupling and understand well the need for decisive action” to remedy current deficiencies in critical minerals supply chains.

The US Department of Treasury said in a statement that the United States highlighted actions and investments it has already undertaken, as well as planned steps to create resilient, secure, and diversified critical minerals supply chains.