ETV Bharat / international

Strategic Partnership With India 'Robust', Trump's Invite To Modi Reflects Strong Ties: US

New York: The US said its strategic partnership with India remains robust and that President Donald Trump's invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Washington is a “testament” to the “great relationship” between the two leaders as well as the growing ties between the two countries.

State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott on Thursday said the strong ties between the two countries were on full display during Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent visit to India.

"We have a robust strategic partnership with India... That was on full display during that trip, and there were real deliverables that were discussed there, including on critical minerals, including on technology,” he said.

Pigott was responding to a question by PTI on Rubio's visit to India during a roundtable interaction organised by the New York Foreign Press Centre with a select group of international journalists.

Rubio visited Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi from May 23 to 26 and participated in the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting hosted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Responding to a question on when a Quad Leaders’ summit could happen and a possible meeting between Modi and Trump, Pigott referred to the White House for any such timing and announcement. However, he noted that Rubio personally conveyed Trump's invitation to Modi during the visit.

“One of the things that happened in the trip was that Secretary (Rubio) personally delivered President Trump's invitation to (PM) Modi to come to Washington," Pigott said.

"That's a testament to the great relationship between President Trump and Modi, but also the great relationship and the strategic partnership we have between our two nations,” he added.

Describing the Quad as an "important context" of the US-India relationship, Pigott recalled that the first meeting Rubio hosted after assuming office in January 2025 was the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Washington.

He said the bloc comprising the US, India, Australia, and Japan is evolving into an “action-oriented" forum, and there were "clear deliverables" from that as well during Rubio’s visit to India.