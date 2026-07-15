ETV Bharat / international

India-Belgium Strategic Dialogue Marks a New Phase In India's European Engagement

New Delhi: The inaugural India-Belgium Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Belgian counterpart Maxime Prevot in Brussels on Wednesday, signals New Delhi’s intent to deepen engagement with key European partners.

Coming amid growing geopolitical uncertainty, fractured global supply chains and Europe’s search for trusted economic partners, the dialogue underscores Belgium’s strategic importance as India’s gateway to the EU and a critical partner in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

The inaugural dialogue comes at a time when India and the European Union (EU) move towards operationalising their landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Jaishankar stated in a post on his X handle that the "discussions reflected the ambition of India’s ties with Belgium, and the European Union.”

He further stated that the two sides reviewed their cooperation including in political, economic, investment, clean energy, defence, mobility and pharmaceutical domains.

“Also focused on opportunities in ports, maritime, semiconductors as well as broader cooperation for supply chain de-risking,” he said. “Had a useful exchange of perspectives on global developments including in West Asia.”

Although bilateral in format, the dialogue carries significance well beyond India-Belgium relations because Belgium occupies a unique position within the EU’s political, economic and institutional architecture.

Belgium is often described as India’s gateway to Europe for several reasons. Brussels hosts the headquarters of the EU and NATO, making Belgium central to European policymaking.

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges is Europe’s second-largest seaport and one of the continent’s most important logistics hubs.

Belgium serves as a major distribution centre for Indian exports entering the European market.

Antwerp is the global hub for diamonds, with India and Belgium maintaining one of the world’s largest diamond trading relationships. Belgium has emerged as an important partner in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, clean technologies, advanced manufacturing and logistics.

Consequently, stronger India-Belgium ties naturally reinforce India’s broader engagement with the EU.

The dialogue comes at a strategically significant time. India and the EU concluded negotiations for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement earlier this year after years of difficult negotiations covering tariffs, services, digital trade, investment protection, government procurement and sustainability standards.

While the broad negotiations have been completed, successful implementation will depend heavily on collaboration with key EU member states. Belgium, being one of the EU’s most influential trading nations and a major logistics hub, will play an important role in facilitating trade flows once the agreement enters into force.

One of the most important aspects of Jaishankar’s remarks was the emphasis on supply chain de-risking. This reflects a major shift in global economic strategy.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and increasing geopolitical tensions with China, many Western economies have recognised the risks associated with excessive dependence on a single manufacturing base.

The EU’s Economic Security Strategy similarly seeks to diversify supply chains, reduce strategic dependencies, build resilient industrial ecosystems, and secure access to critical technologies and raw materials.

India has emerged as one of Europe’s preferred partners in this effort. The dialogue indicates that Belgium can become an important node connecting Indian manufacturing with European value chains.

Jaishankar’s explicit reference to semiconductors is particularly noteworthy.

India has launched an ambitious semiconductor manufacturing programme aimed at developing fabrication, packaging and design capabilities.

Belgium is home to the world-renowned Imec, one of the world’s leading semiconductor research and innovation centres.

Closer India-Belgium cooperation could include semiconductor research, chip design, advanced packaging, talent development, supply chain resilience, and technology partnerships.

Such collaboration complements India’s broader semiconductor partnerships with countries including Japan, the US, Singapore and the EU.