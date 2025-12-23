ETV Bharat / international

Strategic Autonomy On Display: India's Engagement With Major Powers In 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the venue of the Shanghai Cooperation Council Summit, in Tianjin on Sept 01, 2025. ( ANI )

New Delhi: As great-power rivalries sharpened and geopolitical fault lines deepened in 2025, India spent the year carefully navigating relations with the world’s most powerful actors without being drawn into rival camps.

Balancing a security partnership with the US, maintaining a time-tested strategic relationship with Russia, keeping channels open with China, and steadily expanding partnership with the European Union (EU), New Delhi doubled down on its doctrine of strategic autonomy – engaging with all, aligning with none.

For much of the past decade, India-US ties were framed as a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership anchored in shared democratic values, expanding economic links, and growing security cooperation. The Partnership is a deepening bond across defence, tech, trade, and energy, aiming for an open Indo-Pacific, with key initiatives like the TRUST (Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology) framework for AI/semiconductors, critical minerals, and supply chain resilience, alongside major defence deals, energy cooperation (nuclear/oil), and growing people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump deliver a joint press statement after their meeting at the White House, in Washington, DC on Feb 14, 2025. (ANI)

Though Modi went to Washington in February on a working visit soon after Donald Trump took office for a second term, real stresses emerged in the India-US relationship in 2025. Trade frictions widened as the US under President Trump imposed steep tariffs on Indian exports, particularly citing India’s trade practices and its energy ties with Russia. The tariffs – up to 50 percent on some Indian goods – dented optimism in economic dialogue and underscored rising protectionist sentiment in Washington.

Negotiations on a comprehensive trade agreement continued through the year, with Indian leadership noting that progress was being made despite tensions and the US conceding that New Delhi is a tough talker. The government emphasised trade talks as a priority to ease tariff burdens and reinvigorate bilateral commerce.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other Heads of States pose for a group photograph at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, on Sept 01, 2025. (ANI)

Despite economic headwinds, security cooperation remained a pillar of the bilateral relationship. India’s participation in multilateral frameworks like the Quad, that also comprises the US, Japan, and Australia, including joint naval exercises, signalled continued engagement on maritime security and Indo-Pacific stability.

Yet, friction over issues such as US disapproval of India’s oil purchases from Russia and differing approaches to China highlighted an uneven trajectory in which cooperation on defence and technology persisted even as trade and economic ties faced setbacks. In 2025, India’s relationship with Russia remained one of its most resilient bilateral partnerships, rooted in longstanding historical, defence, and energy cooperation.

Trade hit record levels, driven by India’s sustained imports of Russian crude and fertilisers, even as Western sanctions remained in place. Bilateral trade targets — including a goal of $100 billion by 2030 — continued to guide engagement.

Defence collaboration continued to be substantial. Beyond traditional procurement of equipment like the S-400 air defence systems, the two countries pursued joint research and potential future acquisitions, such as advanced platforms.