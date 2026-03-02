ETV Bharat / international

Strait Of Hormuz Must Not Be Allowed To Shut Down: Indian-American Maritime Executive

FILE-Tankers are seen at the Khor Fakkan Container Terminal, the only natural deep-sea port in the region and one of the major container ports in the Sharjah Emirate, along the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway through which one-fifth of global oil output passes on June 23, 2025. ( AFP )

New York: Amid escalating tensions in West Asia in the wake of US-Israel strikes against Iran, a leading Indian-American maritime executive has voiced concern over the impact on the crucial oil artery of the Strait of Hormuz and implications for global oil prices. "Shipping is the hardest-hit industry in any such turbulence in the geopolitical situation,” Chairman of maritime company Safesea Group Dr S.V. Anchan told PTI.

“The Strait of Hormuz must not be allowed to be shut down,” Anchan said, calling for urgent action to ensure safe passage of vessels in the area. Anchan said oil prices are expected to rise on Monday in the wake of the geopolitical developments in the region, but added that prolonged high oil prices will be bad for the economy.

"It’s in no one’s interest globally, including the US,” he said, adding that “blocking the Hormuz is no less than choking the people at large of the region, at a time when even the airspaces are also closed.” There are estimates that already 150 tankers dropped anchor outside the Strait of Hormuz and are not going in, he said.

"It’s in the economic interest as well as in the interest of people of the Arabian Gulf Nations to continue the vessels' operations at ports and offer a safe passage to vessels to trade in and out of the Strait of Hormuz, if need be, with the support from Navy vessels," Anchan said.

The Strait of Hormuz is located between Oman and Iran and connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world's most important oil chokepoints.

The US Energy Information Administration has said that “very few alternative options” exist to move oil out of the strait if it is closed. In 2024, oil flow through the strait averaged 20 million barrels per day or the equivalent of about 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption, it said. Anchan said the maritime industry is always the first in line to bear the impact of wars and conflicts, especially in a confined region like the Arabian Gulf.

“Having seen many regional wars and cold wars in the past, this war makes it different due to the direct involvement of the US and Israel against Iran, while Iran also unleashed attacks on neighbouring countries,” he said. The military strikes by the US and Israel against Iran and Tehran’s retaliation on the early morning of February 28 have added several unknown factors for the maritime industry in the current scenario.

“Especially, in the recent past, for USA-owned ships, where anyway to trade in the region was a task due to uncertainties on the AWR (Additional War Risk) insurance coverage,” Anchan said.

Anchan noted that many ship owners have taken a call to avoid the Middle East area and traders are also avoiding chartering vessels until “unknown factors are clear.” He added that if export of Iranian oil is legalised like Venezuela, the “tanker market will be bullish, which will have a positive effect on bulk ships too.”