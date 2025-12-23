ETV Bharat / international

'Only War I Haven't Solved Is Russia-Ukraine': Trump Cites 'Tremendous Hatred' Between Putin And Zelenskyy

New Delhi: Reiterating his claims of helping resolve global conflicts, including the war between India and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump on Monday said the Russia-Ukraine war is the only one he has not "solved yet". For this, he blamed "tremendous hatred" between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Answering a question during an interaction with reporters in Washington DC, President Trump claimed that eight aircraft were shot down during the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan following New Delhi's Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives.

He said, "I have solved eight wars. Thailand is starting to shape up with Cambodia, but I think we have it in pretty good shape. We stopped a potential nuclear war between Pakistan and India. The Prime Minister of Pakistan said that President Trump saved 10 million lives, maybe more. Eight planes were shot down. That war was starting to rage. The only war I haven't solved yet is Russia-Ukraine."

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he used trade tariffs to stop a potential large-scale war between the neighbouring countries, stating that his intervention "settled" the conflict within 24 hours. India has denied its claims. New Delhi has maintained that, inflicted by this heavy damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO and both sides agreed to stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from May 10.