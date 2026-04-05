ETV Bharat / international

'Stop This Madness': Former IAEA Chief Urges Gulf, UN To Act Before 'Madman' Trump Turns Region Into 'Ball Of Fire'

Mohamed ElBaradei, Nobel Peace laureate and former director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has made an urgent appeal to the Gulf and the United Nations to intervene following a 48-hour ultimatum issued by US President Donald Trump against Iran.

Expressing deep concern over the escalating geopolitical tensions, ElBaradei, in a post on X on Saturday night, flagged the potential catastrophic military confrontation.

In his post in Arabic, he implored regional leaders to take immediate diplomatic action. "Please, once again, do everything in your power before this madman turns the region into a ball of fire," the former IAEA chief wrote, directing his remarks at the neighbouring Gulf states.

The warning follows a sharp pivot in Washington's rhetoric, where Trump threatened the destruction of essential Iranian infrastructure and the forced reopening of the Strait of Hormuz if a peace agreement is not reached within the specified deadline.

ElBaradei also questioned the role of international institutions in preventing an all-out war. In a separate post written in English and addressed to the United Nations, he asked if "nothing can be done to stop this madness?"