'Stop This Madness': Former IAEA Chief Urges Gulf, UN To Act Before 'Madman' Trump Turns Region Into 'Ball Of Fire'
Addressing the United Nations, ElBaradei, the 2005 Nobel Peace Laureate, asked if "nothing can be done to stop this madness?"
Published : April 5, 2026 at 8:10 AM IST
Mohamed ElBaradei, Nobel Peace laureate and former director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has made an urgent appeal to the Gulf and the United Nations to intervene following a 48-hour ultimatum issued by US President Donald Trump against Iran.
Expressing deep concern over the escalating geopolitical tensions, ElBaradei, in a post on X on Saturday night, flagged the potential catastrophic military confrontation.
الى حكومات الخليج :— Mohamed ElBaradei (@ElBaradei) April 4, 2026
رجاءا مجددا القيام بكل ما في وسعكم قبل ان يقوم هذا المعتوه بتحويل المنطقة إلى كرة من لهب … https://t.co/r5esCaDODZ
In his post in Arabic, he implored regional leaders to take immediate diplomatic action. "Please, once again, do everything in your power before this madman turns the region into a ball of fire," the former IAEA chief wrote, directing his remarks at the neighbouring Gulf states.
The warning follows a sharp pivot in Washington's rhetoric, where Trump threatened the destruction of essential Iranian infrastructure and the forced reopening of the Strait of Hormuz if a peace agreement is not reached within the specified deadline.
ElBaradei also questioned the role of international institutions in preventing an all-out war. In a separate post written in English and addressed to the United Nations, he asked if "nothing can be done to stop this madness?"
To— Mohamed ElBaradei (@ElBaradei) April 4, 2026
Security Council @UN @antonioguterres @EUCouncil @EmmanuelMacron@MFA_China @mfa_russia
Nothing can be done to stop this madness?! https://t.co/r5esCaDODZ
This anxiety stems from a stark ultimatum issued by Trump on Saturday, in which he warned Tehran that it has 48 hours to strike a deal or reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz "before all hell will rain down on them".
The US leader's message, shared on his Truth Social platform, served as a final reminder of a 10-day ultimatum previously given to the Islamic Republic to achieve progress towards a diplomatic settlement or restore access to the vital shipping lane.
"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out--48 hours before all hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP," the post read.
On March 26, Trump had stated he was extending a pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure until Monday, April 6, 2026, claiming that negotiations were "going very well".
At that time, the US President asserted that the extension was granted as per a "request" from the Iranian Government, noting that despite reports to the contrary, diplomatic engagements were moving forward effectively.
This brief diplomatic window was a continuation of Trump's persistent warnings to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. He had previously instructed the US Department of War to delay military action against Iranian power plants for five days to allow for talks, following an earlier 48-hour deadline.
However, with the latest 48-hour ultimatum serving as a final countdown of the 10-day deadline issued last month, the region now faces an imminent risk of military escalation as the window for a negotiated deal rapidly closes.
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