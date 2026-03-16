ETV Bharat / international

Stop Military Ops Immediately, China In Response To Trump's Call To Help Protect Strait Of Hormuz

Beijing: China on Monday called on all sides to immediately stop military operations in West Asia in response to US President Donald Trump's call to join other countries, including Beijing, to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open for international transport.

The effective closure of the vital waterway by Iran in retaliation for airstrikes by the US and Israel has proved catastrophic for global energy and trade flows, causing the largest oil supply disruption and soaring global oil prices. China also said it is in talks with the US about Trump’s planned visit to Beijing later this month.

About Trump's call to China and other countries to deploy warships to keep the strait "open and safe," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here that the recent tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters impacted the flow of goods and international energy and have damaged regional peace and global stability.

Again, China calls on all sides to immediately stop military operations to avoid further escalation of tensions and prevent regional turbulence from having a larger impact on the world's economic growth, Lin said.

On Trump’s comment that he may delay his visit to China at the end of the month, apparently linking his visit to Beijing’s response to his appeal to help to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, Lin said both Beijing and Washington are in talks about the US President’s visit.