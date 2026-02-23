ETV Bharat / international

State Department Orders Nonessential US Diplomats To Leave Lebanon As Tensions With Iran Soar

Iranian protesters hold placards and portraits as they demonstrate in front of United Nations office ahead of indirect nuclear talks between the United States and Iran in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: The United States has ordered nonessential diplomats and their family members to leave Lebanon, a State Department official said Monday, as tensions over Iran rise with the threat of a potentially imminent military strike. The official said a continuous assessment of the regional security environment determined it was "prudent" to draw down the U.S. Embassy's footprint so that only essential personnel remained at their posts.