ETV Bharat / international

Starmer Says His Work Is Done As Andy Burnham Prepares To Take Office As UK Prime Minister

London: The moment for Andy Burnham has finally come. After weeks as U.K. prime minister-in-waiting, Burnham will take office on Monday, succeeding the departing Keir Starmer, and Britain's political turbulence will give way, at least temporarily, to smooth choreography.

Burnham will become the seventh U.K. prime minister since 2016 in a now well-rehearsed handover after replacing Starmer as leader of the center-left governing Labour Party on Friday.

Starmer said goodbye with a short speech outside the prime minister's 10 Downing Street residence, saying "my work is done." The outgoing leader, forced to resign by his own party, said Britain is now "stronger and fairer than it was two years ago," when he took office.

"I go with good grace, I go with a smile and I go proud of everything that we have achieved," Starmer said before heading to Buckingham Palace to offer his resignation to King Charles III.

Burnham will then go to the palace in his turn and Charles will ask him to form a government. That's when he officially becomes prime minister, a moment known as "kissing hands."

The king's role harkens back to a time when the monarch exercised supreme power and chose a prime minister to run the government. Today, the king has no political power, but the monarch still officially offers the job to the leader of the party that can command a majority in the House of Commons. No hand-kissing is involved.

Britain's parliamentary democracy allows governing parties to change leaders, and thus prime ministers, without the need for a general election. The next national poll doesn't have to be held until 2029, though Burnham can call one sooner if he wants. From the palace, Burnham will go to Downing Street, where he will make his first speech as prime minister.

A spokesperson said Burnham will say that he's "acutely aware" of how many changes of leader the country has been through in the past decade, and will pledge to restore stability. Starmer said much the same when he took office two years ago. Last month he announced he would resign after missteps and judgment errors that eroded his standing with his party and the public.

Burnham was the only candidate in a contest to become the party's new leader, securing nominations from 379 of the 403 Labour lawmakers in the House of Commons. The former mayor of Greater Manchester has pledged to make politics "less toxic," improve living standards across the country and "bring back the hope we have all been missing."