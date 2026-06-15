ETV Bharat / international

UK PM Starmer Says Britain Will Ban Under-16s From Using A Range Of Social Media Apps

London: Britain will ban under-16s from using a range of social media apps, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday, calling it “a big moment for our country.”

Starmer said he will fight back if technology companies resist the move, intended to protect children from harmful content and excessive screen time. He says he is “not prepared to compromise on the safety and happiness of our children.”

The move makes the U.K. part of growing global movement to tighten online safety for children. Australia, Canada, Brazil and Indonesia have introduced legislation or announced age-based restrictions or requirements for children’s access to social media. France, Spain, Denmark, Thailand and South Korea are among others studying or developing similar approaches.

“How we keep kids safe online is one of the biggest debates of our time," Starmer said in a statement released before the announcement. “This is a choice about whose side we’re on: families across the country, or a status quo that isn’t working."

Starmer did not immediately say what apps would be covered. He said it would take effect early next year. Starmer, who is under pressure to step down from members of his own party over what they see as poor leadership, said Sunday it would be a “world-leading” action to protect children. He suggested it be more prohibitive than the Australian-style ban on social media for children under 16.

The Sunday Times reported that the U.K. would also restrict chatbots, features on some gaming apps and place a curfew aimed at preventing older teens from late-night scrolling. The under-16 ban would apply to TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, Snapchat, Threads, Twitch, Kick and Reddit, the Times reported.