ETV Bharat / international

Stalker Kills Indian-Origin Woman, Kills Self In California

Washington: A 38-year-old Indian-origin woman was shot dead outside a restaurant in California by a 22-year-old man from India who had allegedly stalked her for months, the US Department of Homeland Security said.

The incident took place on September 8 at a shopping centre in Sacramento, and the stalker, identified as Rohit, shot himself dead in a standoff with police.

Rohit, an undocumented immigrant from India, approached Shalini Thakur at the Arden Arcade shopping centre and shot her dead after a chase, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Friday. After the shooting, witnesses provided investigators with information about Rohit’s vehicle, which was located on eastbound Highway 50 near Watt Avenue.

When deputies attempted to pull Rohit over, he stopped on the freeway, leading to a police standoff that brought traffic to a standstill for hours. Rohit was later found slumped over in the driver’s seat with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A spokesperson for DHS said Thakur's killer, Rohit, was from India and entered the United States through Arizona in 2023. He was arrested by the US Border Patrol and released by the Biden administration, according to the spokesperson.

The exact details around his immigration status were not immediately clear as of Friday. Further investigation determined that Rohit had been harassing and stalking Thakur since at least January, after she discovered an Apple AirTag under the hood of her car.