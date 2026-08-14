ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka's Missing Persons Commission Handling Nearly 17,000 Active Cases

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Office of Missing Persons (OMP) is handling almost 17,000 active cases of disappearances while its database contains over 23,000 cases, its chairman Mahesh Katulanda has said.

Katulanda said the figures included disappearances linked to the island nation's decades-long military conflict with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which ended in 2009.

"We are dealing with 23,352 cases in our database,” Katulanda said on Thursday while addressing an event to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, observed on August 30.

He added that there are 16,966 active case files of disappearances after weeding out duplicates and those missing in action. Set up in 2016, the OMP is a state institution tasked with bringing closure to suffering victims and their relatives by determining the status of all missing persons in Sri Lanka.

“We hold one-to-one meetings with the relatives of the disappeared to ascertain circumstances which led to the disappearance,” Katulanda said.