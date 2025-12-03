ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lankans Sift Mud To Unearth Victims Four Days After Deadly Cyclone

People look at a building damaged by the floods in Sri Lanka ( AP )

Mawathura (Sri Lanka): Villagers in Sri Lanka used spades on Wednesday to clear away mud as they searched for the bodies of relatives and friends days after 13 homes were flattened by a landslide in the dead of night caused by a cyclone that killed 474 people.

Cyclone Ditwah barrelled through the Indian Ocean island nation last week, setting off the landslide in the central region of Mawathura that left only a broken window pane, walls of ruined homes, and a twisted red sari buried in the mud.

"We managed to dig out my uncle, his wife, and his mother-in-law last night," Neil Jayasinghe, who runs a bakery in a nearby town, told Reuters.

"We just wrapped them in a sheet and buried them nearby. There wasn't even a coffin."

Hundreds Killed Across South, Southeast Asia

The cyclone was among the deadly storms that recently swept across South and Southeast Asia to devastate large swathes of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, killing hundreds.

More than 350 people are still missing in Sri Lanka after the cyclone, which brought the worst flooding in a decade and affected 1.2 million, the government says.

Shantha Kumara, 49, was shifting bricks by hand, looking for bodies.