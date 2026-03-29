ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Thanks Indian PM Modi For Fuel Shipment

“Spoke with PM @narendramodi a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka is facing due to the Middle East conflict. Grateful for India’s swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday,” Dissanayake posted on social media.

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending an oil shipment to ease the fuel supply disruptions in the Island nation caused by the West Asia conflict. A shipment of 38,000 MT of fuel, comprising 20,000 MT of diesel and 18,000 MT of petrol, arrived in Colombo on Saturday, as an emergency support through the local operation of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Lanka IOC (LIOC).

The Sri Lankan President also thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his support. “My thanks also to EAM @DrSJaishankar for his close coordination”, he said. Earlier, Sri Lanka also held talks with Jaishankar to seek assistance on energy sustainability in view of the volatile situation in West Asia.

The LIOC had requested rescue supplies from India after encountering problems in securing fuel from their Middle Eastern and Singapore suppliers. Since March 15, Sri Lanka has imposed a quota for fuel to avoid long queues formed by hoarders.

Several who had hoarded fuel were charged in courts in different parts of the country. The energy ministry had confirmed the availability of fuel until the end of May.