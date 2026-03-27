ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lankan Man Jailed For 21 Days For Fuel Hoarding

Colombo: A man charged for hoarding four litres of petrol in a town in northwest Sri Lanka has been sentenced to 21 days in jail. Sri Lanka has banned fuel hoarding soon after the outbreak of the US and Israel's joint attack on Iran.

Lasantha Kumara Balasuriya, 48, from Nikaweratiya township in the North Western province, pleaded guilty in the court on Thursday and said the fuel he stockpiled was to be used for cleaning up the surroundings for an annual religious ceremony of his late parents.

The magistrate sentenced Balasuriya to imprisonment for 21 days for hoarding four litres of petrol, and imposed an additional Sri Lanka rupees (LKR) 1500 fine on him. The Sri Lanka government on March 15 introduced a QR code-based rationing of fuel.