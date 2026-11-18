ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lankan HC Cancels Namal Rajapaksa's Bail In Bribery Case Involving Indian Hotel Project

Colombo: A Sri Lankan High Court on Wednesday revoked the bail previously granted to opposition parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa in a bribery case linked to an Indian-backed hotel development project. Rajapaksa, 40, the son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, faces allegations of accepting a LKR 70 million (approximately USD 210,000) bribe in 2013 to help secure approvals for the proposed Krish hotel project.

The Colombo High Court issued the order at the request of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), reversing a November 3 decision by the magistrate's court granting him bail. The bail cancellation coincided with his father, Mahinda Rajapaksa's, 81st birthday.

Rajapaksa, who was arrested on September 29 in connection with the case, was granted bail on special grounds, taking into consideration the health of his parents. However, he remained in custody over a separate bribery and money laundering case involving SriLankan Airlines' purchase of Airbus aircraft.

The hotel bribery case involves allegations that Rajapaksa received funds from Janaki Siriwardena, Chairperson of Krish Hotels, to leverage his political influence and expedite regulatory approvals for the proposed investment during his father's presidential term. Siriwardena was also arrested in the case for allegedly bribing Rajapaksa.

On Monday, the Colombo High Court directed authorities to verify with the Indian High Commission whether two Indian nationals, Amit Katyal and Rajendra Prasad Gupta, named as witnesses in the case, had received court summons.