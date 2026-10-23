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Sri Lankan Court Orders Supporters Of Hardline Buddhist Monk To Vacate Protest Site In Colombo

Representational image. ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Colombo: A Sri Lankan court on Friday ordered a group of Buddhist monks protesting at Colombo's Viharamahadevi Park, demanding the release of hardline priest Venerable Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thero, to vacate the premises.

Gnanasara, who has led the Bodu Bala Sena (Buddhist Power Force) since 2012, was at the forefront of a hardline Buddhist nationalist campaign that drew criticism for its rhetoric towards Sri Lanka's Muslim minority.

The 51-year-old monk was sent back to prison earlier this month after the Supreme Court overturned a presidential pardon granted to him in 2019 and ordered him to serve the remainder of a six-year jail term for intimidating the wife of a missing journalist. He was sentenced in 2018. A group of monks went to the magistrate's court Friday morning to secure a reversal of a court order which had barred them from staging a protest at Viharamahadevi Park, where they have been sitting since October 17.