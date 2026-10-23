Sri Lankan Court Orders Supporters Of Hardline Buddhist Monk To Vacate Protest Site In Colombo
Gnanasara, who has led the Bodu Bala Sena (Buddhist Power Force) since 2012, was at the forefront of a hardline Buddhist nationalist campaign.
By PTI
Published : October 23, 2026 at 11:59 PM IST|
Updated : October 24, 2026 at 12:08 AM IST
Colombo: A Sri Lankan court on Friday ordered a group of Buddhist monks protesting at Colombo's Viharamahadevi Park, demanding the release of hardline priest Venerable Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thero, to vacate the premises.
Gnanasara, who has led the Bodu Bala Sena (Buddhist Power Force) since 2012, was at the forefront of a hardline Buddhist nationalist campaign that drew criticism for its rhetoric towards Sri Lanka's Muslim minority.
The 51-year-old monk was sent back to prison earlier this month after the Supreme Court overturned a presidential pardon granted to him in 2019 and ordered him to serve the remainder of a six-year jail term for intimidating the wife of a missing journalist. He was sentenced in 2018.
A group of monks went to the magistrate's court Friday morning to secure a reversal of a court order which had barred them from staging a protest at Viharamahadevi Park, where they have been sitting since October 17.
The police serving the court order last night sought to evict the monks from the site. However, they remained there till afternoon, until they could reverse the order through counter action.
The court, however, refused to change the order, saying a reversal would encourage elements who wished to create unrest. The monks were pressing to urge President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to pardon Gnanasara.
The monks who arrived at the Presidential Secretariat last week, concluding a six-day protest march that began at the sacred Temple of the Tooth in Kandy, were barred from protesting there.
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