Sri Lanka Urges UN To Work Towards Peaceful Resolution On Venezuela

Colombo: Sri Lanka has urged the UN to work towards a peaceful resolution, taking into consideration the safety, well-being and the sovereign rights of the Venezuelan people, following a US military raid.

The US carried out the military assault on the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Saturday after consistently accusing Maduro of being involved in drug trafficking. Maduro had stridently denied the charges.

The US troops have taken Maduro and his wife to New York. Venezuela declared a national emergency after the US action. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Monday, it said” it is important that the United Nations and its organs, such as the UN Security Council, be seized of the matter and work towards a peaceful resolution, taking into consideration the safety, well-being and the sovereign rights of the Venezuelan people”.