ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Suspends Disgraced Top Buddhist Monk

Colombo: The powerful Buddhist clergy in Sri Lanka on Saturday stripped a senior monk facing charges of child abuse after weeks of relentless pressure.

Pallegama Hemarathana, one of the most prominent Buddhist monks, was on May 14 ordered to be remanded after being arrested on May 9 following an investigation into a case of child sexual abuse.

The 71-year-old monk is accused of abusing a 15-year-old girl in the temple premises located in the north central capital of Anuradhapura. He, however, spent time in hospital without being transferred to jail until May 22, when he was granted bail.

The law enforcement and the Buddhist hierarchy came under criticism for attempts to go slow on the powerful monk and there was relentless pressure from all quarters.