ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Start Talks To Buy Russian Oil

Colombo: Sri Lanka and Russia began talks here on Thursday aimed at buying Russian oil to strengthen bilateral energy cooperation, authorities said. The talks were headed by the visiting Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin, the Russian Embassy said.

The officials of the state oil entity were hopeful that Sri Lanka would be able to buy refined petroleum from Russia. Earlier, the Sri Lankan government said talks would be held with India on oil purchases in view of the volatile situation in West Asia due to US military action.

The talks are to be continued between the Russian deputy energy minister and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to focus on strengthening collaboration between Sri Lanka and Russia, including potential partnerships in fuel supply, energy security and long-term cooperation.

Sri Lanka has rationed fuel supplies and has introduced a four-day working week for the state sector as measures for energy conservation. The government said continuous fuel supplies are guaranteed till mid-May.

On Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath held discussions with Russian Ambassador Levan S. Dzhagaryan on the possibility of purchasing Russian fuel to navigate the current energy crisis.

After that, the Russian Embassy in Colombo forwarded Sri Lanka’s request to Moscow for consideration by the Russian authorities.