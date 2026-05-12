ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka: 173 Indians Among Foreigners Arrested In Latest Cyber Crime Crackdown

Colombo: As many as 173 Indians are among nearly 200 foreigners arrested in Sri Lanka as part of the latest drive in an ongoing crackdown on cybercrime operations, police said on Tuesday. A group of 198 foreigners, comprising 173 Indians and 25 Nepalese, were arrested in the southern resort areas of Galle, Hikkaduwa and Midigama late on Monday.

Those arrested, aged between 25 and 35, will be charged with abusing tourist visas by overstaying and finding employment, possessing duty-free imported cigarettes, and engaging in activities covered under cybercrime laws, the police said. The latest arrests came after last week’s arrest of 250 Chinese nationals for the same offence.