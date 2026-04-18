ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Sees Drop In Tourist Arrivals In March Due To West Asia War

Colombo: Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka fell significantly in March due to the war in West Asia, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) said on Saturday.

January and February recorded 277,327 and 279,328 arrivals respectively; however, this positive trend was disrupted in March as arrivals dropped significantly to 183,979, the SLTDA said.

“The sudden dip can be largely attributed to the ongoing conflict in the Gulf/Middle East regions,” it added. The war had disrupted Sri Lanka’s key transit hubs and affected travel plans, leading to reduced arrivals, the SLTDA said. In March, India again emerged as Sri Lanka’s largest inbound market with 47,533 arrivals with a market share of 25.8 per cent.