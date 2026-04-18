Sri Lanka Sees Drop In Tourist Arrivals In March Due To West Asia War
In March, India again emerged as Sri Lanka’s largest inbound market with 47,533 arrivals with a market share of 25.8 per cent.
By PTI
Published : April 18, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Colombo: Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka fell significantly in March due to the war in West Asia, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) said on Saturday.
January and February recorded 277,327 and 279,328 arrivals respectively; however, this positive trend was disrupted in March as arrivals dropped significantly to 183,979, the SLTDA said.
“The sudden dip can be largely attributed to the ongoing conflict in the Gulf/Middle East regions,” it added. The war had disrupted Sri Lanka’s key transit hubs and affected travel plans, leading to reduced arrivals, the SLTDA said. In March, India again emerged as Sri Lanka’s largest inbound market with 47,533 arrivals with a market share of 25.8 per cent.
British tourists were placed second with 18,092 arrivals with 9.8 per cent share of the market. Russian and Chinese tourists were placed third and fourth. “India has overtaken all other markets to become Sri Lanka’s undisputed largest source market, growing by over 21 per cent year on year,” SLTDA said.
India’s proximity, extensive air connectivity and flights between Sri Lanka and India not having to transit through Middle Eastern hubs have insulated the market, it added. “For Sri Lanka, India now represents a stable, high-volume short-haul anchor that can partially offset losses from Europe,” the release said.
Also Read: