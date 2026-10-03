ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Says US Secondary Sanctions Apply Globally, Not Colombo-Specific

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Saturday clarified that US secondary sanctions announced in August were part of a global policy and did not specifically target the island nation, amid media reports that Washington had warned Colombo against providing services to stranded Iranian tankers.

“The US has issued secondary sanctions as their own common policy perspective which is applied globally and does not target only Sri Lanka or any specific country,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Thushara Rodrigo said.

The US measures announced on August 24 state that individuals or entities providing services to US-sanctioned vessels could risk losing access to the US financial system, Rodrigo said.

His remarks came after The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that around 20 empty Iranian oil tankers were stranded about 24 kilometres off Sri Lanka’s southwestern coast, with some facing shortages of food, fuel and fresh water.

The report said that US officials had pressured Sri Lanka in recent weeks to prevent local companies from providing services to the tankers.

According to the report, the US Embassy in Colombo had informed the Sri Lankan government in August that it was tracking 19 Iranian tankers off the country's western coast and warned that companies servicing sanctioned vessels could face US secondary sanctions.

Sri Lankan authorities have previously said the Iranian tankers were outside the country's territorial waters and that Colombo was monitoring them. Sri Lanka's territorial waters extend 12 nautical miles (around 22 kilometres) from its coast.