Sri Lanka Says Second Iranian Ship Awaits Entry

Iranian warship IRIS Dena is seen in the Bay of Bengal during International Fleet Review held at Visakhapatnam, India, Feb. 18, 2026. ( AP )

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Thursday said it is deliberating appropriate action after a second Iranian ship sought entry to its territorial waters, a day after a frigate belonging to the Islamic country was attacked near the island nation.

Sri Lanka on Wednesday said it had recovered over 80 bodies of Iranian sailors killed after a US submarine attack sank the Iranian frigate - IRIS Dena - off Galle, the island's southern coastal town.

Government spokesman and minister Nalinda Jayathissa was responding on Thursday to a query by the main opposition leader, Sajith Premadasa, in parliament about the second Iranian ship.

“We are aware of it and are contemplating action to safeguard all lives on board,” Jayathissa said. “We are intervening to resolve this issue to safeguard regional peace.” The ship, according to Jayathissa, awaits in Sri Lanka’s Extended Economic Zone (EEZ) but is out of its territorial waters.

Sources said the ship had requested emergency assistance. Meanwhile, in Galle, the crew of the ship torpedoed by the US were receiving treatment. Their injuries are not of a serious nature, the hospital sources said.