ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Repatriates 238 Stranded Iranian Sailors: Minister

Sri Lankan Navy sailors rescue Iranian sailors from IRIS Dena warship after their ship sank outside Sri Lanka's territorial waters, near Galle, Sri Lanka, March 4, 2026. ( AP )

Colombo: Sri Lanka has repatriated 238 Iranian sailors stranded in the South Asian country after one of their warships was torpedoed by a US submarine, a minister told AFP on Wednesday.

Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekara said 32 sailors rescued from the IRIS Dena -- a frigate attacked on March 4 just off Sri Lanka -- and another 206 from the IRIS Bushehr left on Tuesday.

"A few sailors from the IRIS Bushehr are staying back to operate the vessel, but 206 joined those rescued from the IRIS Dena and returned home last night in a chartered aircraft," Jayasekara said. Official sources said 15 Iranian sailors will remain in Sri Lanka to operate the IRIS Bushehr, which is anchored off Trincomalee in the northeast of the island.

The attack on the IRIS Dena brought the Middle East conflict into the Indian Ocean, killing 104 sailors in the early days of the US and Israeli war against Iran, according to Iranian authorities.