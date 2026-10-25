ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Provides Medical Help And Repatriates 40 Iranian Sailors Stranded In The Indian Ocean

Colombo: Sri Lanka has responded to a distress call and provided medical help to 40 Iranian sailors from ships anchored close to the island’s waters before repatriating them to Tehran, a spokesperson said Sunday. The sailors were brought to the island’s southern port of Galle on Saturday after Sri Lankan authorities received a distress call seeking medical help, said Thushara Rodrigo, the foreign ministry spokesperson.

He said he doesn’t have details about which ships the sailors came from. He said they were transported to the shore by vessels arranged by the Iranian Embassy and local shipping agents. The ministry handled the immigration and institutional formalities. After initial medical treatment, they left Sri Lanka early Sunday, added Rodrigo.

The Iranian oil tankers have been anchored off Sri Lanka for the past several months after the U.S. resumed its naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, leaving dozens of Iranian vessels stranded and unable to return home.

The plight of these sailors has been a growing issue over the past weeks after Sri Lankan authorities acknowledged that there were 19 ships stationed about 24 nautical miles from its coast and that they have reported shortages of food, water and fuel.

Two weeks ago, the Sri Lankan government said it had no immediate plans to help the ships, saying that Sri Lanka will put its national interest first before considering any help, and the companies that supply ships are aware of possible secondary sanctions from the United States.