ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Prison Riot Kills 23, Wounds More Than 100

Colombo: Clashes in a Sri Lankan jail have killed 23 people, including four guards, and wounded more than 100 in the country's deadliest prison riot in more than five years, officials said Monday. The wounded were rushed to the Negombo hospital, north of the capital Colombo, following overnight clashes between inmates from two drug gangs at the area's main prison, police said.

Hospital director Pushpa Gamlath said there were 23 bodies at her state-run health facility, and more than 100 wounded inmates and guards were also admitted. "There are some victims with gunshot injuries, some with cuts and severe bruises," Gamlath told AFP by telephone. Fighting began on Sunday evening at Negombo prison, which houses several thousand inmates, officials said.

As the reports of the fighting spread across the prison, women inmates at an adjoining section climbed on top of a roof and demanded their release on Sunday night. Police said part of the roof collapsed, injuring some of the women. Police commandos were called in on Monday but not deployed inside the prison.