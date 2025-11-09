ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka To Overhaul Loss-Making National Airline After Failing To Find Buyers

Colombo: The Sri Lankan government will restructure the loss-making national flag carrier after efforts to find a buyer for its management control failed, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has said.

Presenting the 2025-26 budget on Friday, Dissanayake said, “There are no buyers,” referring to efforts by the successive governments to divest the Sri Lankan Airlines' management from government control.

The national carrier’s divestiture became crucial with the tough conditions attached to Sri Lanka’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout of nearly USD 3 billion, extended in 2023 after the island nation announced its first-ever sovereign default.

“We will restructure its management by early next year; the management has been asked to formulate a business plan for the work,” said Dissanayake, who is also the finance minister.