ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka’s Organised Crime Bill Risks Arbitrary Detention, Torture; Could Impact EU Trade Concessions: HRW

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s proposed Prevention of Organised Crimes Bill risks enabling arbitrary detention, torture and other rights violations by reproducing some of the “abusive” provisions of existing counterterrorism laws, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday.

The New York-based rights group said the bill, presented in parliament on October 20, along with the Protection of the State from Terrorism Bill submitted on October 6, could allow abuses that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s government had pledged to end.

President Dissanayake’s National People’s Power alliance had pledged in its 2024 election manifesto to abolish “oppressive” laws and ensure civil rights across the country. The government has also promised to repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

“Both bills presented in October replicate some of the worst aspects of the PTA, shifting abusive provisions to create parallel legal structures outside existing criminal law and without basic safeguards,” HRW said.

“Sri Lanka’s organised crime bill would enable prolonged detention without adequate judicial oversight or evidence of criminal conduct, and could encourage torture by allowing convictions based on confessions obtained by the police,” Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said.

“If this law is adopted in its current form, it risks unleashing serious rights violations just as previous similarly draconian legislation has done,” she said.

The bill is intended to combat organised crime and facilitate international law enforcement cooperation and seeks to give effect to the 2003 United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime.

However, HRW alleged that the proposed legislation fails to meet international standards of precision and legal certainty and removes basic due process safeguards available under Sri Lanka’s ordinary criminal law.

Under the bill, “serious crime” is defined as any offence punishable by at least four years in prison, while an “organised criminal group” is defined as three or more people acting together to commit serious crimes for financial or other material benefit.

HRW said courts could consider factors such as physical or virtual meetings with known members, style of dress, hand signs, language, tattoos and association with known members while determining whether a person belongs to an organised criminal group.