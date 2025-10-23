ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka's Opposition Wears Black In Parliament To Protest Politician's Murder

Colombo: Sri Lanka's main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) on Thursday wore black in Parliament to protest what it termed the government's insensitive response to the killing of one of its local council chairmen.

Lasantha Wickramasekera, who headed the Weligama local authority in the southern Matara district, was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in his office on Tuesday. The incident marked the first political killing since the National People's Power (NPP) government came to power a year ago.

Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala, who is in charge of the police force, told Parliament on Wednesday that Wickramasekera had a “criminal past” with links to the underworld. "Wickramasekera has six pending court cases and had previously served suspended jail sentences,” he said.