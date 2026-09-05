ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Navy Rescues 8 People Stranded After Crossing From India

Colombo: The Sri Lanka Navy on Saturday rescued eight people, including four women, three children and a man, who were found stranded on a remote sandbank off Thalaimannar after travelling from India.

“Preliminary inquiries revealed that the group had travelled from Rameshwaram, India and had reportedly been abandoned in the area in connection with an alleged human smuggling operation”, the Navy said in a statement.