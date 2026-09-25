ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Navy Rescues 25 Indonesian Fishermen

Colombo: The Sri Lanka Navy has rescued 25 Indonesian fishermen after their fishing trawler capsized south of the island nation, bringing them safely ashore at Colombo Port.

The fishermen were aboard an Indonesian fishing trawler, which capsized on September 22 in waters within the Australian Search and Rescue Region, officials said on Friday. A merchant vessel, MV Moonstone, had rescued all 25 fishermen from the water on Thursday and alerted the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Colombo.

Following the distress notification, the Sri Lanka Navy, in coordination with MRCC Colombo, dispatched two naval craft to transfer the fishermen from the merchant vessel and bring them ashore, officials said.