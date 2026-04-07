ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Introduces Fuel Subsidies For Economic Relief

FILE - People line up to refuel their vehicles at a gas station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 17, 2026. ( ( Xinhua via IANS )

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Tuesday announced an economic relief package aimed at minimising the impact of the West Asia conflict. Speaking at the parliament, Dissanayake said that India has agreed to provide the island nation with petrol and diesel.

“As a government, we have to respond to the difficulties faced by the people,” Dissanayake said.

“We have focused on four areas: fuel, energy, gas and fertiliser,” said the president, who is also the finance minister.

"We will grant a concession of LKR (Sri Lankan Rupees) 100 per litre for diesel and LKR 20 per litre for petrol," Dissanayake said, adding that it will cost the government LKR 20 billion per month. He said the government had launched a flurry of diplomatic activity to ensure Sri Lanka’s energy sustainability.