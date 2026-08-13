ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 9 Indian Fishermen For 'Illegal' Fishing Near Talaimannar

A vew of the boat seized by Sri Lankan navy near Talaimannar, on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat via Sri Lankan Navy )

Colombo: Nine Indian fishermen were arrested and their trawler seized by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing in the island nation's waters, authorities said on Thursday.

The fishermen were arrested near Urumalei Point in Talaimannar on Wednesday night, the Navy said.

According to a Navy release, the trawler had allegedly crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) into Sri Lankan waters and was engaged in bottom trawling when it was seized.

"The apprehended fishermen (nine) and the fishing trawler will be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for onward legal proceedings,” it said.

The Gulf of Mannar ecosystem surrounding Mannar Island and Adam's Bridge is recognised internationally and locally as a high-priority marine biodiversity and conservation cluster, subject to specific fisheries management and environmental protection regulations, the release said.