Sri Lanka Flood, Landslides Toll Rises To 123: Official

Kaduwela: Torrential rains and floods triggered by Cyclone Ditwah have killed 123 people across Sri Lanka so far, with another 130 still missing, the Disaster Management Centre said Saturday. Director General Sampath Kotuwegoda said relief operations were underway with 43,995 people moved to state-run welfare centres after their homes were destroyed in the week-long heavy rains.

The weather system was moving away from the island towards neighbouring India but it has already left massive destruction, the DMC said. "Relief operations with the help of the armed forces are underway," Kotuwegoda told reporters in Colombo. The effects of the weather system have been felt since Monday, although the cyclone made landfall on Wednesday, triggering record rainfall across the island.

The flooding situation in low-lying areas worsened on Saturday, prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders for those living along the banks of the Kelani River, which flows into the Indian Ocean from Colombo. The Kelani burst its banks on Friday evening, forcing hundreds of people to move to temporary shelters, the DMC said.

Rains had subsided in most parts of the country, including the capital, but parts of the island's north were experiencing showers due to the residual effects of Cyclone Ditwah. Officials said India rushed a planeload of supplies early on Saturday for the victims.