ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka's Ex President To Face Court Indictment

Colombo: Sri Lanka's former president Ranil Wickremesinghe and his secretary Saman Ekanayake will face indictments for misappropriation of state funds worth 16.6 million Lankan Rupees (USD 52,000), a local court was told on Wednesday. They are accused of using state funds for Wickremesinghe's travel to a British university in 2023 for his wife’s graduation.

Wickremesinghe, who served as president from 2022 to 2024, argued it was an official invitation from the University of Wolverhampton, and he attended it while on transit during his return to Sri Lanka following official engagements in other countries.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court on Wednesday ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit a progress report on the investigation into the case. The court also instructed the CID to present the relevant progress report on July 8.