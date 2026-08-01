ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka's Ex-Police Chief To Appeal Against Death Sentence In Easter Bombing Case

Colombo: Sri Lanka's former police chief Pujith Jayasundera will appeal against the death sentence handed to him a day earlier over the 2019 Easter bombings, his lawyer said on Saturday.

The bombings were a series of coordinated suicide attacks on churches and luxury hotels in the island nation which killed 279 people, including 45 foreigners, on April 19, 2019. Jayasundera and Hemasiri Fernando, the then top bureaucrat in the Ministry of Defence, were handed the death sentence on Friday after being found guilty of criminal dereliction of duty for failing to act on prior intelligence that could have prevented the attacks. After their sentencing, they were taken to the main Welikada jail in Colombo.

Jayasundera's attorney Rohan Dehiwela told reporters that he visited the former police chief Saturday morning in jail and had a consultation with him. “We are planning to appeal to the Supreme Court next week,” Dehiwela said.

Jayasundera was the police chief between 2016 and 2019 until he was arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attacks. Fernando was also arrested in 2019. Both were remanded for over four months before being granted bail in 2023.