Sri Lanka Deploys Troops As Weather Toll Climbs To 56

Puttalam: Sri Lankan authorities deployed the military for relief and rescue operations Friday as the death toll from floods and landslides rose to 56, with another 21 people listed as missing. Helicopters, navy boats and armoured personnel carriers are being used to evacuate marooned villagers in several parts of the country, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said, as the rain continued.

The island's entire 65,000-square-kilometre (25,000-square-mile) area is experiencing rainfall, with some regions seeing 360 millimetres in the past 24 hours, the DMC said. Of the 56 people confirmed dead, 26 were buried alive in mudslides in the tea-growing Badulla district in the central region of the island, it added.

Twenty-one people were listed as missing, while another 14 were hospitalised. The DMC said a cyclonic storm named "Ditwah" was moving across the island's eastern region, resulting in heavy rains across the country.

The system is expected to move northwards towards neighbouring Tamil Nadu state in India by Sunday. "Due to the influence of this system, the prevailing heavy showers and strong winds over the island are expected to continue," the DMC said.