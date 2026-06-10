Sri Lanka Court Orders Medical Examination To Verify Torture Claim By Ex-Intelligence Chief
Suresh Sallay, arrested under the island nation's anti-terror act, has been sent to the national hospital since last week
By PTI
Published : June 10, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Colombo: A court in Sri Lanka on Wednesday ordered a five-member expert judicial panel to verify the claim of torture under detention by the former state intelligence chief Suresh Sallay.
Sallay, who was arrested under the island nation's anti-terror act, has been sent to the national hospital since last week as he embarked on a hunger strike to protest what he alleged was degrading treatment under detention.
The magistrate’s court here said the five-member panel would conduct a medical examination to determine if Sallay had been put under any form of mistreatment or abuse under detention.
Sallay was arrested on February 25 under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and kept under detention for questioning in connection with his alleged role in masterminding the coordinated Easter Sunday suicide attacks that targeted churches and luxury hotels across the island nation on April 21, 2019 and killed 270 people, including 11 Indians.
Sallay's hospital transfer last week came after a letter addressed to the inspector general of police by his wife, Manori Sallay, alleged that her husband was subjected to “torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.”
In a related development, the opposition groups that had continued protests in the capital on the third day, however, said they were temporarily ending the action.
“We have been informed of the court’s decision to appoint an expert panel to subject Sallay to medical tests. So we have decided to end this action until the medical panel conducts the investigation,” Wimal Weerawansa, a former minister and the leader of the National Freedom Front, told reporters.
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