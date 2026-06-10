ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Court Orders Medical Examination To Verify Torture Claim By Ex-Intelligence Chief

Colombo: A court in Sri Lanka on Wednesday ordered a five-member expert judicial panel to verify the claim of torture under detention by the former state intelligence chief Suresh Sallay.

Sallay, who was arrested under the island nation's anti-terror act, has been sent to the national hospital since last week as he embarked on a hunger strike to protest what he alleged was degrading treatment under detention.

The magistrate’s court here said the five-member panel would conduct a medical examination to determine if Sallay had been put under any form of mistreatment or abuse under detention.

Sallay was arrested on February 25 under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and kept under detention for questioning in connection with his alleged role in masterminding the coordinated Easter Sunday suicide attacks that targeted churches and luxury hotels across the island nation on April 21, 2019 and killed 270 people, including 11 Indians.