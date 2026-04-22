ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Court Orders Further Detention Of Ex-Intelligence Chief Over 2019 Easter Sunday Bombings

Colombo: A Sri Lankan court on Wednesday ordered further detention of the former head of the state intelligence service in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings. Nine suicide bombers belonging to a local Islamist extremist group linked to ISIS carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholic churches and as many luxury hotels on April 21, 2019, killing nearly 270 people, including 11 Indians, and injuring over 500 others.

Former Director of the State Intelligence Service, Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay, was arrested two months ago and held in detention. In late March, the court asked the police to produce him in court in April after he was named the third suspect in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks probe.

Sallay was arrested on February 25 for questioning in a bid to track down the mastermind of the suicide bombings, which devastated churches and five-star hotels.