Sri Lanka Court Convicts 2022 Protest Activists For Murder

Colombo: A court in western Sri Lanka on Wednesday convicted 16 of the 41 suspects who were indicted for the murder of a ruling party parliamentarian and his protection officer in 2022. Of them, 12 were handed death sentences by a three-member bench of the high court in the western town of Gampaha in a split decision. Four other suspects were served suspended prison terms.

Amarakeerthi Athukorale, the then ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Perumana (SLPP) MP, and his protection officer Jayantha Gunawardena were brutally assaulted to death when their vehicle was waylaid by a mob while he was proceeding to his constituency in the north central region of Polonnaruwa on May 9, 2022.