ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Court Convicts 14 Men Over 2019 Easter Bombings

Police commandos patrol with a sniffer dog at the High Court complex ahead of a verdict related to the 2019 Easter bombings in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. ( AP / Eranga Jayawardane )

Colombo, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka's High Court convicted on Tuesday 14 of the 24 men accused of being directly involved in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, which killed 279 people.

The three-judge bench read out its decision after a five-year trial and said sentencing would take place later. The charges included murder and conspiracy to commit terrorism.