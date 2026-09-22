Sri Lanka Court Convicts 14 Men Over 2019 Easter Bombings
A Sri Lankan court held over a dozen suspects as guilty of killing 279 people in a coordinated terror attack on Easter Sunday in 2019.
Police commandos patrol with a sniffer dog at the High Court complex ahead of a verdict related to the 2019 Easter bombings in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (AP / Eranga Jayawardane)
By AFP
Published : September 22, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Colombo, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka's High Court convicted on Tuesday 14 of the 24 men accused of being directly involved in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, which killed 279 people.
The three-judge bench read out its decision after a five-year trial and said sentencing would take place later. The charges included murder and conspiracy to commit terrorism.
Nine others were acquitted, while another defendant was found guilty of only some of the charges, the court said.
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